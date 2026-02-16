Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.53% to Rs 1.40 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.53% to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.401.8817.8615.430.190.230.090.120.090.12

