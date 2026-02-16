Monday, February 16, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 37.99 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 125.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.9928.17 35 OPM %8.133.62 -PBDT3.291.90 73 PBT1.940.71 173 NP1.080.48 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Monotype India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fabtech Tech secures $7.05 million order from West Africa

Fabtech Tech secures $7.05 million order from West Africa

Keystone Realtors wins Om Nagar CHS redevelopment in Andheri, Mumbai

Keystone Realtors wins Om Nagar CHS redevelopment in Andheri, Mumbai

HFCL secures $4.67 million export order for optical fiber cables

HFCL secures $4.67 million export order for optical fiber cables

Aye Finance lists at par; slips below IPO price

Aye Finance lists at par; slips below IPO price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast