Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 37.99 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans rose 125.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.9928.17 35 OPM %8.133.62 -PBDT3.291.90 73 PBT1.940.71 173 NP1.080.48 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST