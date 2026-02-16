Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.86% to Rs 37.99 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 125.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 34.86% to Rs 37.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.37.9928.178.133.623.291.901.940.711.080.48

