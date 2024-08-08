Eureka Forbes consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 553.38 crore

Net profit of Eureka Forbes rose 26.33% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 553.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 504.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.553.38504.8110.1710.0056.9749.0643.1835.6532.1525.45