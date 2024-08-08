IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.83% to Rs 85.52 croreNet Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 55.83% to Rs 85.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales85.5254.88 56 OPM %-5.37-62.12 -PBDT-1.60-20.34 92 PBT-3.06-22.38 86 NP-3.01-15.50 81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content