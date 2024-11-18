Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 7437 contracts in the data reported through November 12, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 14216 net short contracts.
