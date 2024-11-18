Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators further reduce net short position

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continued to reduced net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 7437 contracts in the data reported through November 12, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 14216 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip to acquire Happay's expense management platform from CRED

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip inks deal with Cred to acquire Happay Expense Platform

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi: Central govt employees asks WFH amid hazardous air quality

Godrej Agrovet, one of India's largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerates

Godrej Agrovet, Provivi partner to launch eco-friendly pest control

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

India's tyre industry braces for another year of sluggish growth: CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon