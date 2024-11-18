Business Standard
Kitex Garments board to mull bonus share issue proposal on Nov. 22

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Kitex Garments said that its board will meet on Friday, 22 November 2024, to consider the proposal for declaration and recommendation of bonus equity shares, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours today.

Kitex Garments is engaged in the manufacture of fabric and readymade garments. The company operates through two business segments: garments and fabric. The firm also exports cotton garments principally infants wear.

The company had reported 181.39% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 37.34 crore on a 61.15% increase in sales to Rs 215.88 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip had lost 0.31% to end at Rs 606.85 on the BSE today.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

