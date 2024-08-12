Euro currency speculators increase net long positions

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 33580 contracts in the data reported through August 06, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 15781 net long contracts.

