Euro currency speculators reduce net long positions

Euro currency speculators reduce net long positions

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market reduced net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 26983 contracts in the data reported through August 13, 2024. This was a weekly drop of 6597 net long contracts.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

