Monday, May 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs edge down

Euro speculative net longs edge down

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market reduced net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 74453 contracts in the data reported through May 20, 2025. This was a weekly fall of 10321 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balkrishna Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Balkrishna Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Board of Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company recommends final dividend

Board of Peria Karamalai Tea& Produce Company recommends final dividend

Nazara Tech slides as Q4 PAT fall 19% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Nazara Tech slides as Q4 PAT fall 19% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Gillette India spurts after good quarterly numbers

Gillette India spurts after good quarterly numbers

Patel Engineering JV receives LoA for pipeline project of Rs 958 cr

Patel Engineering JV receives LoA for pipeline project of Rs 958 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon