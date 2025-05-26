Monday, May 26, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel Engineering JV receives LoA for pipeline project of Rs 958 cr

Patel Engineering JV receives LoA for pipeline project of Rs 958 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 958.33 crore to Patel Engineering along with its JV partner, for the construction of Pipe Line Distribution Network for Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal KM 87 to 135 and its Distributaries, Minor off taking between KM 65 to KM 135.

The project, scheduled for completion within a period of 36 months, is located in the state of Maharashtra, in Village Kalaj, Taluka Phaltan, District Satara. It will be executed through a Joint Venture, in which the company's share is 20%.

The scope of works includes construction of Pipe Distribution Network involving excavation & refilling for pipe trenches, structures providing, supplying, jointing, lowering, laying of pipes, various types of valves, chambers and outlets, testing Pipeline with all valves, outlets, etc. with an Operations, Repairs and Maintenance period for 5 years after completion of works.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Awfis elevates Sumit Lakhani as CEO

Awfis elevates Sumit Lakhani as CEO

Barometers rally for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 25,000 level

Barometers rally for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 25,000 level

Gillette India spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 159 cr

Gillette India spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 159 cr

Kolte-Patil Developers rallies on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 65 cr in Q4

Kolte-Patil Developers rallies on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 65 cr in Q4

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon