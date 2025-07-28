Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs edge down

Euro speculative net longs edge down

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 125515 contracts in the data reported through July 22, 2025, its highest level in one and half years. However, this was a weekly decline of 2706 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

