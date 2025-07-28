Monday, July 28, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Radico Khaitan announced the launch of The Spirit of Kashmyr, a true luxury vodka. The roll out begins in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Goa, Maharashtra and other key markets across the country. With this latest innovation, the Company strengthens its premiumisation journey, blending tradition, elegance, and contemporary craftsmanship.

The brand introduces two exquisite variants Indian Natural Vodka and Indian Saffron Vodka, each crafted to reflect the purity, depth, and heritage of its origin.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, With The Spirit of Kashmyr, we mark a pivotal milestone in Radico Khaitan's premiumisation journey. As India's largest vodka makers, we bring deep category expertise and an unparalleled understanding of the craft. Coupled with our nuanced appreciation of luxury, we are well positioned to build brands that are elevated, authentic, and globally benchmarked. This launch reflects our confidence and commitment to creating world-class brands that celebrate India's rich heritage while resonating deeply with the evolving tastes of modern consumers. This vodka is created with an aspiration to transform into a leading global brand. It is a step forward that aligns perfectly with our long-term vision to redefine the Indian alcobev landscape through innovation, excellence, and distinction.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Wockhardt's proprietary antibiotic Zaynich gets mentioned in leading U.K. Medical Journal

TCS slides on buzz of likely 2% workforce reduction

ACME Solar Holdings spurts after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT

Reliance Infra gains on reporting turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 60 cr

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

