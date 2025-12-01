Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

Euro speculative net longs slip to over four month low

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slipped to over four month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 108325 contracts in the data reported through October 14, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 10040 net long contracts.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

