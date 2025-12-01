Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative longs fall further

US dollar index speculative longs fall further

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

US dollar index speculative longs continue to stay at their lowest level around four and half years, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 14933 contracts in the data reported through October 14, 2025, showing a further increase of 1788 net positions compared to the previous week.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

