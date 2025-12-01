Monday, December 01, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with small cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 26,200 level. Realty shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 60.63 points or 0.07% to 85,646.04. The Nifty 50 index lost 17.30 points or 0.07% to 26,186.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,843 shares rose and 2,179 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 56.6 in November, comfortably above the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average of 54.2. Falling from 59.2 in October, however, the latest figure highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. A softer rise in sales restricted growth of buying volumes and job creation, while positive sentiment towards output prospects slipped to its lowest level since mid-2022.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to 11.78. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,348.80, at a premium of 162.35 points as compared with the spot at 26,186.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 77.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 0.99% to 894.25. The index fell 1.89% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 1.55%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.51%), DLF (down 1.33%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.03%), Lodha Developers (down 0.76%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.5%), and Phoenix Mills (down 0.02%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ashok Leyland rose 1.04% after the company reported a 29% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 18,272 units in November 2025, up from 14,137 units sold in November 2024.

SML Mahindra hit the 5% upper circuit after the company reported a robust 102% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales to 1,087 units in November 2025, compared with 539 units sold in the same month last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

