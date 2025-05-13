Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro stable after heavy slide against US dollar in last session

Euro stable after heavy slide against US dollar in last session

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Euro is trying to stabilize against the US dollar today after a sharp tumble in last session. The single currency lost around 1.50% on the day to test one-month low under 1.1100 as the US dollar was boosted by news of a US-China trade deal that drastically reduces the massive tariffs on each other's goods. A sharp surge was seen in US equity indices with the, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over two months. EUR/USD pair was under stress amid these developments and fragile economic undertone in Euro area also pulled the currency down. Some calm moves are being seen in the pair today with EUR/USD pair currently quoting at 1.1133, up 0.18% on the day. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 95.05, down 1.30% on the day. It tested lows around 94.30 in early moves before rising.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Steel Q4 PAT zooms 117% YoY to Rs 1,201 cr

Tata Steel Q4 PAT zooms 117% YoY to Rs 1,201 cr

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aether Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Hero MotoCorp Q3 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr; declares dividend of Rs 100/sh

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal says IMD

Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal says IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon