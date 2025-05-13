Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Arkade Developers consolidated net profit rises 69.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 131.45 crore

Net profit of Arkade Developers rose 69.52% to Rs 33.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 131.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.64% to Rs 156.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 683.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 634.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales131.45122.89 7 683.10634.74 8 OPM %33.7521.96 -30.1726.38 - PBDT46.9525.86 82 216.32166.25 30 PBT45.4925.22 80 211.41165.11 28 NP33.2619.62 70 156.93122.95 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal says IMD

Southwest monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal says IMD

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves investment in Sicona

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves investment in Sicona

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

HCL Technologies launches advanced configuration accelerator kit for SAP rollouts

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon