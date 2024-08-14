Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 28.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.73% to Rs 342.80 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 28.97% to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.73% to Rs 342.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 268.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.342.80268.3812.1013.7542.8737.9432.8728.4928.0521.75