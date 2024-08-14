RRIL consolidated net profit declines 41.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.30% to Rs 15.98 croreNet profit of RRIL declined 41.78% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.30% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.9819.56 -18 OPM %5.137.41 -PBDT1.642.09 -22 PBT1.421.75 -19 NP0.851.46 -42
