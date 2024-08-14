Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 28.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.46% to Rs 19.34 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 28.60% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.46% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3421.36 -9 OPM %1.862.81 -PBDT30.4323.72 28 PBT30.4123.70 28 NP30.1723.46 29
