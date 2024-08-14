Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 28.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.46% to Rs 19.34 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 28.60% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.46% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3421.361.862.8130.4323.7230.4123.7030.1723.46