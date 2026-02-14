Exato Technologies consolidated net profit rises 86.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 35.85 crore

Net profit of Exato Technologies rose 86.99% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 35.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.8529.3119.3613.146.503.546.303.414.602.46

