Excel Industries standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Excel Industries declined 84.90% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 19.15% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 222.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.180.28222.970.9712.6112.0729.614.2221.762.8318.74