Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Exide Inds invests Rs 74 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
Exide Industries said that it has invested Rs 74 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL) by way of subscription to share capital on right basis.
Exide Energy Solutions (EESL) is engaged in the business of manufacturing & selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs for India's electric vehicle market and stationary applications. Its turnover was Rs 239.14 crore as on 31 March 2024.
EESL is in the process of setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion battery cells, modules and pack business. The equity investment in EESL on a rights basis is to fund the above green field project entity and meet its various funding requirements
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company has acquired 2,08,33,333 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 26 on right basis.
As on date, the total investment by Exide Industries in the equity share capital of EESL including share premium stands to Rs 2,452.24 crore including investment made in erstwhile merged subsidiary Exide Energy Private.
Exide Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of storage batteries and allied products in India.
The company reported 36.55% jump in net profit to Rs 283.75 crore on 13.16% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,009.39 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip advanced 2.27% to settle at Rs 540.80 on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon