KCL consolidated net profit rises 167.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 110.02 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 19.78% to Rs 11.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 409.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of KCL rose 167.14% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 110.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 105.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.110.02105.07409.99437.146.436.167.258.476.675.4526.8733.523.972.1515.5120.783.741.4011.4814.31