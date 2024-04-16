Exide Industries Ltd spurts 8.06%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 442, up 8.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 134.98% in last one year as compared to a 24.91% gain in NIFTY and a 66.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21680.3, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 479.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

