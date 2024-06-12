Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore
Net profit of Uttaranchal Leasing rose 23.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.32% to Rs 1.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.141.23 -7 1.141.23 -7 OPM %97.3787.80 -85.9685.37 - PBDT0.800.68 18 0.670.65 3 PBT0.800.68 18 0.670.65 3 NP0.630.51 24 0.500.48 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Uttaranchal Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Leasing &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Jio Leasing Services invests Rs 2.50 cr in JV - Reliance International Leasing IFSC

Leading Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Company standalone net profit declines 21.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Basant India standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Group launches premium mixed-use development project 'Brigade Icon' in Chennai

Gujarat Fluorochemicals announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Oman

India's industrial output grows 5% in April

Ixigo IPO subscribed 98.10 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon