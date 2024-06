With this investment, the total investment made by the Company in EESL stands to Rs. 2,502.24 crore. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Exide Industries has invested Rs 49.99 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, "Exide Energy Solutions" (hereinafter referred as 'EESL'), on rights basis.