Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.7%, rises for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.7%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 406.75, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 2.87% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 406.75, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 25167.65. The Sensex is at 82141.15, up 0.43%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 4.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26857.2, up 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 407.4, up 1.48% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 17.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 2.87% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 30.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

