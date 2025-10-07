Snowman Logistics commences construction of new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune

Snowman Logistics announced the commencement of construction of a new temperature controlled warehouse facility in Pune that is being developed under the Built-to-Suit (BTS) model by Whitecastle Infra, who are experienced developers in the region. Snowman already operates 16,000 pallets in Pune, and aims to target the fast-growing demand in the region for high quality temperature-controlled services with the addition of this new facility of 5,900 pallets, scheduled to be operational by June 2026.
The facility is designed to cater to a wide range of industries that are prevalent in the Pune region including Ice Cream, Chocolates, Dairy Products, Quick Service/Fast Food Restaurants (QSR), Coffee chains, Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Pharmaceuticals, and other industrial goods that require temperature-controlled storage and distribution.
Commenting on the development, Ishaan Gupta, Director, Snowman Logistics, stated, This new facility in Pune is a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand our footprint and deliver world-class cold chain solutions through both owned and asset light models. It will play a crucial role in supporting the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics across diverse sectors.
