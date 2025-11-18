Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fairchem Organics rallies as board set to mull buyback plan

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Fairchem Organics surged 15.13% to Rs 730.20 after the company's board announced that it will meet on Thursday, 20 November 2025, to consider the buyback of fully paid up equity shares.

As on 30th September 2025, the companys total promoter holding stood at 61.19%.

Fairchem Organics is engaged in the manufacturing of speciality chemicals, namely oleo chemicals and intermediate nutraceuticals.

The companys standalone net profit tumbled 80.8% to 0.77 crore on 19.5% fall in net sales to Rs 111.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

