Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Coastal Corporation Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2025.

Coastal Corporation Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Atlantaa Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 September 2025.

Faze Three Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 547 at 10-Sep-2025 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 92872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9938 shares in the past one month.

 

Coastal Corporation Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 37.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15345 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 284.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17333 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 350 pts, Nifty tests 25k; IT, PSU Bank shares rally; SMIDs gain

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Mumbai redevelopment boom to unlock 44,000 new homes worth ₹1.3 lakh cr

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump downplays his letter to Epstein released by Dems; calls it 'nonsense'

Congress, Congress flag

Cong takes dig at PM Modi, reminds of Trump's ceasefire claims '35 times'

Urban Company IPO

Retail investors fuel Urban Company IPO on Day 1; fully booked, GMP up 35%

Atlantaa Ltd advanced 18.84% to Rs 42.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17704 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd exploded 16.92% to Rs 256. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15808 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Avanti Feeds Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Sterling and Wilson jumps after securing Rs 415 cr solar project order

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Gallantt lspat rises for fourth consecutive session; up over 97% in one year

Gallantt lspat rises for fourth consecutive session; up over 97% in one year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPONepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon