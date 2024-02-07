Sensex (    %)
                        
FDC hits record high on strong Q3 performance

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
FDC surged 7.42% to Rs 464.75 after the company's net profit soared 94.45% to Rs 79.23 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 40.75 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 458.17 crore in third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 11.94% YoY.
Profit before tax grew by 72.39% year on year to Rs 97.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Total expenses increased 3% to Rs 385.32 crore in Q3 December 2023 over Q3 December 2022. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 142.41 crore (up 8.43% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 103.51 crore (up 8.76% YoY).
On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 58.54% to Rs 258.94 crore on 9.78% rise in revenue to Rs 1,480.91 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
FDC is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of ORS (oral rehydration salts), anti-infectives and ophthalmics.
The counter hit a life time high of Rs 472 in todays intraday session.
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

