Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 54.78% to Rs 3.22 crore
Net loss of Chemiesynth (Vapi) reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 54.78% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.227.12 -55 OPM %-2.8018.82 -PBDT-0.201.19 PL PBT-0.520.89 PL NP-0.520.84 PL
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

