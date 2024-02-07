Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 OPM %73.3382.61 -PBDT0.110.22 -50 PBT0.110.22 -50 NP0.080.17 -53
