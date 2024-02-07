Sensex (    %)
                        
Lead Financial Services standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore
Net profit of Lead Financial Services declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 OPM %73.3382.61 -PBDT0.110.22 -50 PBT0.110.22 -50 NP0.080.17 -53
First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

