Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 8,500 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 8,500 equity shares under ESOS on 24 November 2025. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,06,22,120 consisting of 37,40,62,212 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,07,07,120 consisting of 37,40,70,712 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

