Fedders Electric & Engineering standalone net profit rises 528.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Fedders Electric & Engineering rose 528.40% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.63% to Rs 141.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.141.9773.7012.850.9521.013.6920.363.2420.363.24