Crestchem standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 5.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Crestchem rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.253.7814.487.140.840.320.830.320.600.24