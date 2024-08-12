Crestchem standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 5.25 croreNet profit of Crestchem rose 150.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.253.78 39 OPM %14.487.14 -PBDT0.840.32 163 PBT0.830.32 159 NP0.600.24 150
