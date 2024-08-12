KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 886.36% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net loss of KMG Milk Food reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 886.36% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.170.22-6.91-95.45-0.010-0.010-0.010