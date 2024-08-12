KMG Milk Food reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 886.36% to Rs 2.17 croreNet loss of KMG Milk Food reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 886.36% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.170.22 886 OPM %-6.91-95.45 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
