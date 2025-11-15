Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 27.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.99% to Rs 20.26 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 27.97% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.99% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.2625.01 -19 OPM %16.4918.35 -PBDT3.425.09 -33 PBT2.224.04 -45 NP2.553.54 -28
