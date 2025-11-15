Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.33% to Rs 13.06 croreNet profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 11.44% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.33% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.0617.26 -24 OPM %34.6129.61 -PBDT4.605.45 -16 PBT4.535.39 -16 NP6.045.42 11
