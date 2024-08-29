Filatex Fashions receives export order of USD 43.87 million

SDBS has been a distributor of granite and marble for the past nine (9) years and has a dealer network of over 5000 in 14 African countries, namely Guinea, Benin, Ce d'Ivoire, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria. Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Niger, Senegal, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone.

Filatex Fashions announced that the subsidiary of the Company. Filatex Mines and Minerals has obtained an export order worth US$ 43,875,000 from SociDIMO - BTP SARL (SDBS), a company based out of Republic of Guinea.