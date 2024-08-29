Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex Fashions receives export order of USD 43.87 million

Filatex Fashions receives export order of USD 43.87 million

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Filatex Fashions announced that the subsidiary of the Company. Filatex Mines and Minerals has obtained an export order worth US$ 43,875,000 from SociDIMO - BTP SARL (SDBS), a company based out of Republic of Guinea.
SDBS has been a distributor of granite and marble for the past nine (9) years and has a dealer network of over 5000 in 14 African countries, namely Guinea, Benin, Ce d'Ivoire, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria. Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Togo, Niger, Senegal, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashima Goyal, external member, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

Credit-deposit ratios in India lower than many countries, says Ashima Goyal

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

India's pharma sector set for 9.6% CAGR, reaching $55 bn by 2030: Report

gold bonds

RBI announces early redemption for SGB: Tax implications explained

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Cybersecurity issues biggest concern for MFs: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

RIL AGM: Board to consider issuing 1:1 bonus shares on September 5

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon