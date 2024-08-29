Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies IPO subscribed 74.02 times

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The offer received bids for 330.42 crore shares as against 4.46 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Premier Energies received 3,30,42,63,072 bids for shares as against 4,46,40,825 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (29 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 74.02 times.
The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2024 and it will close on 29 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 427 to 450 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 3.42 crore equity shares and fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 1,291.4 crore.
Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 968.60 crore will be used for investment in Premier Energies Global Environment, a subsidiary, for part-financing the establishment of 4 GW Solar PV TOPConcell and 4 GW Solar PV TOPConmodule manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The balance will be for general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Premier Energies on Monday, 26 August 2024, raised Rs 846.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.88 lakh shares at Rs 450 each to 60 anchor investors.
Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications. EPC projects comprise end-to-end solar services for ground-mounted, rooftop, floating, canal bank, canal top and hybrid power generation systems as well as O&M services for projects executed. Further, the company makes customized products such as bespoke solar tiles. It is an independent power producer, generating 2MW solar power from its plant in Jharkhand.

The aggregate annual installed capacity for solar cells stood at 2 GW and solar modules 4.13 GW, spread across five manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, as of August 2024. Of the total annual installed capacity, about 1.25 GW of solar cell and 1.6 GW of solar module manufacturing is housed in PEL, a 74% subsidiary. The balance is with two other 100% subsidiaries.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 198.16 crore and sales of Rs 1,657.37 crore for the three months ended on 30 June 2024.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

