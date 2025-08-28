Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.59%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.59% at 35488.75 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HCL Technologies Ltd shed 2.88%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.01% and Infosys Ltd fell 1.93%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.20% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 1.50% and Nifty Services Sector index has dropped 1.31% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.85% to close at 24500.9 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.87% to close at 80080.57 today.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

