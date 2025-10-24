Friday, October 24, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance Minister GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz, generated significant employment opportunities

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the recently launched GST 2.0 has created a remarkable global buzz and stands as a symbol of Indias progressive economic vision. She highlighted that the reform has generated significant employment opportunities during the festive season of Navratri and Diwali and has made life easier for the common man a fact reflected in the surge of purchases, production, and online transactions following its implementation. Sitharaman commended the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for its efficiency and appreciated the successful rollout of GST 2.0 ahead of the Diwali deadline set by the Prime Minister.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

