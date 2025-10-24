Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.55% to Rs 110.48 croreNet profit of Sigachi Industries declined 50.92% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.55% to Rs 110.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales110.48124.90 -12 OPM %6.8113.79 -PBDT6.8829.77 -77 PBT2.7826.55 -90 NP10.6921.78 -51
