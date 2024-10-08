Business Standard
Financials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 78.31 points or 0.69% at 11384.44 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Dhani Services Ltd (up 6.81%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 5.25%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 5.16%),Home First Finance Company India Ltd (up 3.87%),Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (up 3.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JM Financial Ltd (up 3.18%), Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.04%), Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 3.01%), Angel One Ltd (up 2.75%), and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 2.62%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 2.49%), PB Fintech Ltd (down 1.85%), and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 1.78%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 85.49 or 0.16% at 54203.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 4.71 points or 0.03% at 16201.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.6 points or 0.03% at 24802.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 165.26 points or 0.2% at 81215.26.

On BSE,1794 shares were trading in green, 1391 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

