Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corp secures three limestone blocks in Rajasthan

Nuvoco Vistas Corp secures three limestone blocks in Rajasthan

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation said that it has been declared the preferred bidder for three significant limestone blocks located at Nimbol, Tehsil Jaitaran, District Beawar, Rajasthan.

The results were announced post the conclusion of recently concluded auctions held by the Government of Rajasthan. These auctions were conducted via the MSTC e-auction portal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The auction saw participation from major cement players and other industries.

The blocks cover 41.37 hectares, have limestone resources estimated at 28.43 million tons, and is located near the companys cement manufacturing facility in Nimbol, Rajasthan, which provides a strategic advantage.

 

These blocks were secured at a highly competitive price compared to other cement players. By having access to these deposits, the company can ensure the long-term sustainability of its operations through increased limestone availability, Nuvoco Vistas said in a statement.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp., said: By acquiring these limestone blocks, the company ensures access to high-quality resources to strengthen its operations.

More From This Section

NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

NMDC Ltd Slides 6.8%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.69%

JSW Holdings Ltd Spurts 4.77%

JSW Holdings Ltd Spurts 4.77%

Barometers edge higher; breadth positive

Barometers edge higher; breadth positive

Rites wins export order of USD 5.40 million

Rites wins export order of USD 5.40 million

Stock Alert: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Motors, Sobha, Nykaa, Purvankara, HI-Tech Pipes

Stock Alert: Ola Electric Mobility, Tata Motors, Sobha, Nykaa, Purvankara, HI-Tech Pipes

This strategic move will boost our production capabilities, allowing us to more effectively meet the increasing demands of the cement industry.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (NVC) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mix (RMX) along with trading and manufacturing of aggregates. The company caters mainly to the domestic market.

The company's net profit declined 80.36% to Rs 2.84 crore as sales fell by 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.16% to currently trade at Rs 351.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant engaged in discriminatory conduct against non-Indians: US jury

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts, at 81,400, Nifty 100 pts ahead, at 24,900; Metal down

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Election results LIVE: Congress crosses halfway mark in J&K, neck-to-neck battle in Haryana

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Deepender Singh Hooda

Haryana election results LIVE: Early trends show Cong marching ahead in Haryana, BJP in second place

Karachi airport, Pakistan Blast

Police identifies bomber responsible for explosion near Karachi Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon