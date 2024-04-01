Sensex (    %)
                             
Genesys International wins Rs 35 cr order for Pune's 3D digital twin city

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Genesys International announced that Pune city will now adopt the Digital twin map stack of Genesys. The order worth Rs. 35 crore is unique as it envisages that for the first time in India, a 3D Digital Twin will be seamlessly integrated with a Command and Control Centre, incorporating various IoT sensors. This integration will provide real-time data insights and actionable intelligence to the authorities, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly and effectively.
This order is a significant shift towards the adoption of the Genesys New India Map stack for India's command and control centres. It is also significant for the integration of IoT and analytics.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

