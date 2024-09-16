Firstsource Solutions collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate adoption of AI and digital technologies

Business Standard
Sep 16 2024
Firstsource Solutions announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge digital transformation services to clients worldwide. Using the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Firstsource aims to enhance its service offerings, driving innovation and efficiency across various industries.
Under this new initiative, Firstsource will utilize Azure OpenAI Service, Azure AI Search, and Azure AI Language to provide generative AI powered solutions and business platforms that unlock the full potential of enterprise data. These solutions will offer a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience, significantly improving effectiveness and personalization for businesses
Sep 16 2024

