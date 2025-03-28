Friday, March 28, 2025 | 10:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 10:04 PM IST
Bank of Baroda announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is Stable.

Fitch has also affirmed the Bank's viability rating at 'bb-' and government support rating at 'bbb-'. Fitch has affirmed Bank of Baroda (New Zealand)'s shareholder support rating at 'bbb-'.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

