Fitch affirms issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its subsidiary

Bank of Baroda announced that Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term issuer default rating of Bank of Baroda and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) at 'BBB-'. The outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the Bank's viability rating at 'bb-' and government support rating at 'bbb-'. Fitch has affirmed Bank of Baroda (New Zealand)'s shareholder support rating at 'bbb-'.
